https://computerpoint.ac.in/

We are resource Center of IIT Bombay, In our continuous pursuit to excel CPTC has also collaborated with Council for Minority Development , Nation Centre for Internship & Studies (NCIS) which mainly focus on CIB starting a computer business center Education Concept of Collaborative Industry Based Education which is exclusive Educational Resource provider of SHIATS UNIVERSITY(Allahabad) for joint curriculum design & education research. Under the MOU with the NCIS & CMD. We are eligible for conducting MBA, MCA, BCA, BBA, LLM, etc .the Diploma/Degree programs are Awarded by Different university approved by the UGC,MHRD Govt. of IndiaComputer Point has a long heritage of innovation and continues to progress and lead the way in our field. In many ways we have changed, yet in many ways we haven't. We still hold true to our values believing that our ability to adapt to an ever-changing and always-challenging business world is critical to our success and our clients' as well.

