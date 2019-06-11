Are you someone who gets colds on the holiday? It is not the destructive effects of the viruses that result in the cold symptoms. It is a result of how strongly the immune system reacts to them. In other words, a really bad cold actually shows strong immune system, Burirock Club rather than the weak one. In some of the cases, when stressed, the immune system is just too weak to put up a fight so that you do not get many of the cold symptoms though an infection is present. As soon as the stress stops - like having a holiday, you might then get a full-on cold.

