When you get a significant amount of readers on a daily basis you can put in a subscription section on your blog where you can have your readers put in their name and email so that you can inform about updates on your blog and also about products that they can be interested in. If you blogs about cats you could pitch a book about "cat training" to them. Brasilem5 You set up a account on a affiliate program and sell those affiliate products to your readers if they're interested. A lot of men and women are making money blogging online, and to be honest with you it isn't a really hard thing to do. People think that it was easier to make money online before 2010 but things haven't changed and its still the same methods being used.

https://brasilem5.org/