Laugh With Sun Chips So, what validity or reliability can we give to our memory? Well, it seems, rather little and according to what things. Nobody cares that you think you got better grades, or that you remember how they cradled you when you were a baby. The problem comes when you "remember" before a jury who was the person who assaulted you or how you suffered abuse in childhood.

Sun Chips One of the most striking cases of low reliability is that of recognition wheels in identification of criminals . Among the cases in which the murderer was confused (later proved by DNA), 78% were accused of

https://blackandmarriedwithkids.com/could-laughter-be-the-best-medi...