Best Crossfit Shoes for women That is left for each one of us depending on our pockets. Men have it easy ( at least my husband) they buy one expensive pair of shoes and they stay with that shoe for years, well worth for their money. With women we love having new things over and over again. Sometimes a cheap shoe goes a long way, most times cheap shoes are just that, they are cheap, they look cheap, they spoil, they look fake and they are uncomfortable.

https://bestwomenscrossfitshoes.com/