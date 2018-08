ketosis, by which Keto Lux the liver stops consuming glucose as a form of energy to replace it from that from the fat. It makes sense, especially if we are looking for drastic weight loss. It has been used clinically for many years, specifically in the area of ​​epilepsy where it is used to help reduce seizures. There is not enough evidence to show that the keto diet is harmful to the body. In fact, with its superior weight loss

http://x4up.org/keto-lux/