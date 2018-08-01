and make five meals a Chakra Keto day, we all know what are the foods that do not suit us (sugars, bad fats, alcohol ...)," warns Beatriz Solís, and if the weight we want to lose is important , we will go to an expert, but we will never let a coach give us a diet. "Generally (though not all), sports instructors have nutritional notions, but we are not professionals of something as delicate as this. It could be counterproductive, "says Cristian Garcia, who continues:" I advise caution with the products offered by gyms to burn fat,

http://www.votofeltry.com/chakra-keto/