It can also help you out with other things, too, like increasing productivity and having healthy relationships. Bellatone Serum A cleansing solution that contains lemon juice is great for treating oily skin, acne or over-sized pores. Lemon juice acts as an astringent, closing the pores and tightening the skin. In addition, it dissolves excess oil. Bellatone Serum Consider exfoliating your skin gently using a brush with natural bristles before you shower. You will remove skin that is already dead and help to prevent the chance that skin debris will enter your skin and result in acne. The process of exfoliating can also rid your body of toxins, leading to smoother, healthier skin.

http://www.supplementstry.com/bellatone-serum/