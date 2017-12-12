If your hands are dry, use a strong moisturizer and cover them with gloves or socks made from cotton for around two hours. You will see the results right away. Simply Flawless Cream Wear some rubber gloves when you're washing your clothes or dishes to keep your skin from drying out or cracking. The skin on your hands is subjected to more washing and scrubbing than any other skin, so take care to moisturize frequently throughout the day. You should use a night cream once a week to give your hands a little bit of extra care.

http://www.supplementssupplier.com/simply-flawless-cream/