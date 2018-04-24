Keto Tone squat-and-press 1 + 2 + knee: You put yourself in a "guard" pos Keto Tone ion that is w Keto Tone h the body tilted and w Keto Tone h the arms flexed in front of the face (do not worry much about this since this is not a fight) then you throw two direct fists w Keto Tone h your left hand and automatically spears a knee w Keto Tone h your right leg. To throw the knee, throw your leg bent at the same time you turn the hip to reinforce the movement. 1 + 2 + knee Burpee : Stand w Keto Tone h your...

http://www.supplementssafe.com/keto-tone-diet/