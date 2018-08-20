Prescribed pills often keep people Nutraliant . Drugs used for heart arrest, high blood pressure and asthma commonly cause sleeplessness. Ask a medical expert if he can modify your prescription. Keep in mind too, that 50 per cent of people that can't rest are kept conscious because they eat java last aspect at evening. Caffeine is an effective stimulant. Tobacco is another possible cause of sleeplessness and, although a individual nightcap might help you rest, too much liquor will definitely cause insomnia.