TestoSup Xtreme Pre-exhaust is a useful strategy you can use if a certain muscle group is giving up on you early and reducing the effectiveness of subsequent exercises. For example, your biceps might be fatigued before your lats on rows. When you complete isolation exercises you help fix this, do things like straight-arm pulldowns which don't necessarily concentrate on your biceps to complete. Your lats will already be exhausted, which means that when you perform the rowing exercise, your biceps will no longer be the limiting factor.

http://www.supplements4tips.com/testosup-xtreme/