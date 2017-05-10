That will help you avoid injuring your muscles, because stretching warms up your muscle groups before they need to lift something heavy. Stretching protects you from injuries that might otherwise interfere with your ability to exercise regularly. NO2 Core It is important to eat well when attempting to build muscle. Your body requires a certain set of nutrients to build, repair and recover muscle tissue. Protein is one of these nutrients, and consuming a protein shake after a workout will promote muscle repair and growth. NO2 Core When starting a muscle building regimen, it is important to make sure you have a proper form before trying for power. You will use more weight over time, but if your form is slightly off to start with, it will be really off later. By doing this, you are at a higher risk for injuries, which is something you do not want. NO2 Core If you are trying to build muscle, be diligent when it comes to diet and fluid consumption.

http://www.supplements4tips.com/no2-core/