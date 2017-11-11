Testo Rev Our muscle tissues get damaged during workouts and they usually grow in repair and recovery interval. In simple terms, a good strategy towards muscle gain would be to work the muscle and allow it sufficient rest for is just about the. Think about what happens if you decide to work out all of muscle tissues everyday? Each and every muscle tissues get damaged further and they'll have no chance of growing as the damaged tissues are not being repaired. http://www.strongtesterone.com/testo-rev/