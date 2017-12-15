GRS Ultra Myth #3: Cardio exercises alone could help you lose extra pounds. FALSE once more. Yes. cardio and aerobic exercises can an individual to lose fat. but you should add lifting heavy weights. Actually. weight lifting is better than both cardio and exercise. Why? Because weight lifting helps method burn fat not only during the workout. likewise after currency you want. That is great news! If need your name you likewise try eating unflavored yoghurt. which contains no sugar. http://www.strongtesterone.com/grs-ultra/