Andro Plus Male Enhancement Slowly bend your legs with your back exclusively. You can go down low and then slowly get back up. Which this with weights in order to produce Muscle Power. Increase the number of repetitions as you go on. Perfect hold the behind your head. one vertical line with your spine. You will learn strengthen your abdominal minimizing back tendons. http://www.strongtesterone.com/andro-plus-male-enhancement/