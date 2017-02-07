Simply those two factors make four-ad a winner in my Alpha X Boost book. basically, if you don't get consequences because of awful conversion you furthermore mght won't get any aspect effects, due to the fact the aspect results of unconverted 4AD are nil. So, if it does not convert there may be no risk of estrogens or DHT. So, your hazard is simplest extra when you have gains, which is normal of any steroid and this makes 4-ad one of the safer prohormones you can take. http://www.strongtesterone.com/alpha-x-boost/