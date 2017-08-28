the source of the problem. 1. A good cleansing routine: Cleansing the skin of daily dirt, grime and pollution is essential. A good cleansing routine is a very effective way to remove blackheads, as it will help wash away excess oil and dead skin particles. Use a gentle cleanser as harsh and overly-drying cleansers will only make the problem worse by causing an increase in sebum production. If your skin feels squeaky clean, dry and tight after washing, you are doing more harm than good and need to use a more gentle cleanser. Avoid products with Sodium laurel sulphate as this ingredient tends to disrupt the acid mantle again causing increased sebum production. 2. Regular gentle exfoliation: one way to minimize congestion and clogged pores is to ensure the top layer skin remains clear by regularly removing the dead skin cells. There are a number of very effective products you can use to remove dead skin cells. Regular use of facial exfoliates or scrubs will help clear dead skin cells that block pores. Removing the top layer of dead cells will also allow your moisturizer or serum work more effectively as it comes into contact with live skin cells rather than dead ones. For more visit >>>>>>>>>>>>>>> http://www.skinliftsup.com/perlelux