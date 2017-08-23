http://www.skinliftsup.com/perlelux

This increase causes the skin glands to get larger and make more sebum (oily secretion of your skin). Menstrual cycle: - The menstrual cycle is one of the most common acne triggers. Acne lesions tend to form a few days before the cycle begins and go away after the cycle is completed. Other hormone changes, such as pregnancy and menopause, improve acne in some women. But some women have worse acne during these times. Medications: - Certain medicines, such as those used to treat epilepsy and types of depression can aggravate acne in women. Stopping use of birth control pills can play a role as well. Perlelux Make-up: - While not a real "cause" of the acne itself, wearing oil-based make up on frequent basis can trigger acne flare ups in women. Skin pressure or friction: Friction caused by bike helmets or backpacks can make acne worse. Family history: - Those women who have / had other people in their families with a history of acne, there is a greater chance they will have it too. Does poor hygiene of women cause acne? It is a myth that women get acne because they do not wash enough. In fact, quite the opposite is true. Too much washing or scrubbing the skin harshly can make acne worse. And washing away surface oils does not do much to prevent or cure acne, because it forms under the skin. The best way to clean the face is to gently wash it, just twice a day with a mild soap or cleanser. Be careful to remove make-up without harsh scrubbing. Can eating chocolate or greasy foods cause acne in women? While many women feel that eating chocolate or greasy foods can cause acne, experts have not found a link between the diet and acne. Simple hints & tips to prevent & treat acne and acne scars Take care: You can help prevent acne flare-ups and scars by taking good care of your skin. Clean gently: Clean your skin gently with a mild soap or cleanser twice a day once in the morning and once at night. You should also gently clean the skin after heavy exercise. Avoid friction: - Avoid strong soaps and rough scrub pads Wash thoroughly but not frequently: - Wash your entire face from under the jaw to the hairline and rinse thoroughly.

