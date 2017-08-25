http://www.skinliftsup.com/envy-rx-serum

Remember to apply sunscreen if there is a possibility you will be out in the sun. Skin problems faced by people with brown or black skins differ from those faced by Caucasians. Darker skins have a greater amount of melanin. This pigment is responsible for shielding the skin from harsh sun rays and even decelerates aging. However, melanin sometimes causes the skin to over-react when a product which does not suit black skin texture is used. African American skin care varies from skin care routines used for white skins. Envy Rx Serum The key to African American skin care lies in understanding the many nuances of black or brown skins. Caring for black skin is as simple as caring for any other type of skin -- only different. The most common misconception is that all black skins are oily. This is simply not true. Most black skins are sensitive thanks to the melanin pigment but not all are oily. If you have black skin, use the following tips to maintain its rich texture and tone. The best care for black skin is to cleanse it regularly. Use a mild cleanser and cleanse at least 3 times daily if you have oily skin. If your skin is dry, once a day is sufficient to remove the grime and leave your face looking clean. Moisturizer is perhaps the most over-rated product. As far as the best skin care regimen for black women is concerned, use moisturizer sparingly and only if your skin is dry and really needs it. Water based moisturizers work well with dark skins. Even though black skin contains larger amounts of melanin which protect it from sunlight, always use sunscreen before stepping out in the sun. You are just as much a candidate for skin cancer as your lighter skinned friends. Be extra careful when taking certain drugs and other forms of medication. This is because dark skinned people sometimes tend to react strongly to prescription drugs like birth control pills and antibiotics. So, ask your doctor if these drugs will have side effects as far as your complexion is concerned. If your face develops a condition like acne or pigmentation, immediately visit a dermatologist. Black skin care for acne depends on the severity of the case.

