Jolique Skincare Jurlique International Pty Ltd,[1] is an Australian beautifying agents maker spend significant time in regular plant based skincare and beauty care products under the brand name Jurlique. Jurlique is considered ethical[2] and ecologically friendly,[3] albeit globally it submits a few examples for creature testing as commanded by Chinese nearby laws for items sold in that market.



http://www.skin4up.com/jolique-skincare/