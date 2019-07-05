http://www.sincitygop.com/side-effects/is-there-alka-tone-keto-side-effects/

Alka Tone Keto Side Effects The symptoms usually start after eating or soon after bedtime . Often they worsen when lying or bending over, as this increases the pressure on the stomach area. Not infrequently, these symptoms are misinterpreted as heart disease.Other symptoms may include dysphagia , morning hoarseness, and chronic increased eructation. Less well known is that heartburn can even lead to chronic cough, bronchitis, pneumonia and asthma.The esophagus can transport limited amounts of acidic stomach pulp back into the stomach by pumping. This may temporarily lead to spasmodic pain behind the breastbone.Alka Tone Keto

http://www.sincitygop.com/side-effects/is-there-alka-tone-keto-side...

https://www.facebook.com/Alka-Tone-Keto-2069925213310634/