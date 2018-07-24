Event Management in Greater Noida Greater Noida based tent house service providing company design, create and co-ordinate to make each event unique and different from others. Shri Raghavji Tent House in Greater Noida is a well established Event management Company. Planning, budgeting, organizing and executing events such as wedding celebrations, theme parties, birthday parties , venue management, exclusive catering etc. are our primary aim. Decorators of Tent House in Noida and Defence Colony always focus on maximum client satisfaction with our quality services within budget . For the best service of Tent House in Defence Colony, Noida and Greater Noida call us.

http://www.shriraghavjitenthouse.com/