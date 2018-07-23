Rapid Tone They are then reassembled and taken to the nearby lymphatics, which sends certain fats to the blood vessels in the chest and the rest to storage sites throughout the body - most people have no trouble at all locating their bodies’ favorite fat storage site. Fat is also used as a source of energy, especially when the glycogen wells run dry. Your body also absorbs vitamins from the food you eat in the same way. Once they absorb through your intestinal wall, they are transported through the bloodstream to wherever they are needed. Any water-soluble vitamins that aren’t needed get urinated out, but your body can store fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E and K for a rainy day.

http://www.maxmusclestack.com/rapid-tone