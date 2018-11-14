Bone + Oak Forskolin and quality of protein consumed was inversely related to fat in the belly. That is, people who ate more and better protein had much less belly fat (). Another study showed that protein was linked to significantly reduced risk of belly fat gain over a period of years (). This study also showed that refined carbs and oils were linked to increased amounts of belly fat, but fruits and vegetables linked to reduced amounts. Many of the studies showing protein to be effective had protein at -% of calories....

http://www.kingofsupplement.com/bone-oak-forskolin/