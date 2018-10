rapid tone But why are they important in the morning? Because they are rich in complex carbohydrates , a nutrient that brings energy to the body! In addition, because of their high fiber, you will not feel any lump during the morning. Of course, not all cereal products are to be consumed: pastries, buns, cakes, industrial cereals are to be avoided because they are fat and rich in sugars. Those to favor are the musli, the whole bread or the oat flakes.

http://www.healthyorder.org/rapid-tone/