Testo drive 365 Are these precise claims? They are based on a theoretical assumption that androgenic hormone or testosterone develops muscle. The link here is tenuous. First of all, the makers of this complement don’t clearly state how this item enhances androgenic hormone or testosterone manufacturing. Secondly, androgenic hormone or testosterone results in muscle development, but only to some extent.

http://www.healthfacts.info/testo-drive-365-ca/