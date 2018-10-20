Isabelle’s Luxuriance Cream Amongst others, differences in the hormone balance are responsible for this. Stretch marks may occur at these locations: belly hip thigh po move breasts upper arms Texture of connective tissue crucial Stretch marks-sleeping-woman Stretch marks can occur in a variety of places on the female body. These include the thighs, buttocks and abdomen. Whether a woman gets stretch marks depends mainly on the genetic requirements. Age also matters...

http://www.healthbeautyfacts.com/isabelles-luxuriance-cream-reviews/