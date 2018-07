Rock Hard Bull

fat red meats, blue and white fish, turkey cold cuts, skimmed milk ... You have to increase your caloric intake in general, following a balanced ratio between nutrients (CH 50%, PR 33%, GR 15%). Fats should be mono and poly-saturated (blue fish, olive oil, avocado), "concludes Ana Ruzafa. Óscar Paniagua,

http://www.guidehealthreview.com/rock-hard-bull/