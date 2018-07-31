http://www.fitnessbites.org/max-keto-burn

Max Keto Burn The ileum (not to be confused and ilium, which is a part of the pelvic bone) is the longest, and the lowest part of this organ, coming in at 11'6". This part executes the function of absorption of vitamin B12, deficiency of which can lead to megaloblastic anemia. The ileum is slightly pale when compared to the jejunum, and mostly absorbs fatty acids and glycerol, besides glucose and amino acids. The membrane that connects all parts of the small intestine is known as the mesentery. This membrane is richly supplied by blood vessels in the form of small capillaries which help in absorption of food.