regal keto Lose the booze. Despite what the "studies" say, you decrease no wellness advantages by giving up alcohol (including wine). There is nothing essential in alcohol that you can't get in fresh vegetables and fresh fruit without all the bad side results that go along with it. 8. Stop using vegetable oils such as sunflower, safflower and corn. The supermarket kind is highly refined, and it oxidizes quickly when heated, contributing to arterial plaque. Use extra virgin olive oil instead, and apply it to foods after the foodstuff is cooked when possible. 9

http://trybionutrition.com/regal-keto-diet/