Keto x factor The authors of Warp Speed Fat Reduction, Mike Roussell and Alvyn Cosgrove, have developed a properly designed system of resistance exercises that allows maximize fast weight-loss while actually improving muscle. A important component of their system are special metabolic circuits that maximize the manufacturing of fat reduction testosterone while at the same time facilitating the discharge of fat so that it is available to be used off. Must read Weight Reduction Principles. * Excessive Weight is a way of way of life problem and unfortunately there is no quick remedy. * Goal for an effective and healthy and balanced weight-loss of - lbs every week.

http://trybionutrition.com/keto-x-factor/