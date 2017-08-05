http://tophealthydiet.com/activatrol-male-testosterone/

These strength gains are primarily due to neural adaptations, as previously untrained individuals may have difficulty activating their motor units (1). Workout Intensity The second type of hypertrophy is called sarcoplasmic hypertrophy. Sarcoplasmic hypertrophy is an increase of the sarcoplasm and other non-contractile proteins within muscle cells and is primarily induced by lifting light loads for higher reps (2). This type of growth, although not accompanied by any strength gains, is the primary reason why bodybuilders tend to be more muscular than strength and power athletes. To continue making muscular gains over long periods of time progressive overload must be applied.
