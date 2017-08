Pro Test 180 duration effect of an awesome 2-three weeks additionally it is injected at least once a week As for the dosage there may be hardly ever an injectable steroid with a huge spectrum including Omnadren's The span reaches from athletes who inject one 250 mg injection each two weeks to extremes who use Omnas a day 2000 mg/day The motive is the low rate of the compound. http://t-rexmuscleadvice.com/pro-test-180/