Primalx Smoking brings nicotine into your body and nicotine constricts the veins and arteries, slowing down the glide of blood and making your erections tougher to gain. Alcohol additionally wreaks havoc to your cardiovascular device, which spells doom for your erections. Many men actually think they can do something they want to their our bodies, they could push them to the limit and past with alcohol, tobacco, capsules and meals and in no way ever suffer any setbacks in the bed room department. http://t-rexmuscleadvice.com/primalx-male-enhancement/