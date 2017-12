IQ Genex Specialized training found in Brain Booster s can assist you reprogram your intelligence to the level you want. Some people think its unattainable to train your mind in this way but Win Wenger can prove otherwise. Most people have slightly different thoughts about what intelligence is. For the it is the word for a score on an IQ test while ruined intelligence is reflected in a persons social and financial status. http://t-rexmuscleadvice.com/iq-genex/