IQ Genex it is too for you to skip a few hours or evening workout in favour of another requirement. Researchers believe a nap during the day helps to clear out temporary memory storage involving the brain so that new data can be stored more readily. The largest temporary memory storage an area of the brain will be the hippocampus - which is sort of a way station where new information is held before it's sent to more http://t-rexmuscleadvice.com/iq-genex/