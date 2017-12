IQ Genex Worst! I make it a time to jog at least twice full week during exam period. It relieves my stress and makes me feel good after the jog. You'll find it keeps my body system in top form make sure I know I'm ready to face the brutal exams. And you might realise during exams period. a fantastic of students seem to fall sick easily. Tremendous period of stress. http://t-rexmuscleadvice.com/iq-genex/