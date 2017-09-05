ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

http://t-rexmuscleadvice.com/hydroxybmd/

HydroxyBMD Physicians in hospitals and private practice published more reports in the New England Journal as well as individual reports. All have reported unusual transverse femur fractures with a break projection of cortical bone with irregular bone thickening HydroxyBMD along the femoral shaft as seen through X-ray film. This type of break is rare but would normally be seen in a car accident victim or someone who had fallen down a flight of stairs where you would have some great horizontal force pushing on the femur. Keep in mind that the strongest bone in the body is the femur and requires great force to break. http://t-rexmuscleadvice.com/hydroxybmd/

 

Views: 1

Reply to This

© 2017   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2