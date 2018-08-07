me: 'And you can Radiantly Slim not fast from all ways? "I refuse to let anyone make me feel guilty for trying to cure my illness, I do not feel guilty for the fact that, in order to maintain my well-being, I have to eat when my body is hungry." When a member of the Muslim community does not believe that eating disorders are a "legitimate" medical problem in order not to comply with the fast, the patient may feel as isolated as if she were suffering in silence. "Some people turn food and religious ritual into a fetish to such an extent

http://supplementlab.org/radiantly-slim/