http://supplementlab.org/alpha-muscle-complex/

Even the name implies difficulty. As if dead weight weighs more than anything else! The most effective mass builder can also be one of the most dangerous. Many lifters have damaged spinal columns by practicing incorrect form and an aversion for safety. However, done right and the benefits are endless – a thicker, stronger posterior chain, overall muscle growth and just feeling like a freaking strong dude. The Twist: For those who find gaining strength in the deadlift a difficult task, there are a few ways around this without simply adding more weight to the bar. Try linear variable resistance (LVR).
