Recipe: Buttermilk Dipping Ingredients: 100 ml of buttermilk, 3 tablespoons of mixed pickles and 60 grams of cream cheese. Place the mixed pickles on a plate and chop them as small as possible with a sharp kitchen knife.

Then mix the buttermilk with the cream cheese in a bowl and then mix in the chopped mixed pickles. Pull the dip through briefly and serve it with raw cucumbers, carrots or peppers.

