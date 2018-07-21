Keep stress away. Stress causes food cravings. Give yourself time and again a break in which you try to switch off completely. This is best achieved through yoga or autogenic training. But also a distracting conversation, a good book or an interesting film contribute to the relaxation. Keto Blaze

Do not forget, a lot of exercise consumes a lot of energy. Avoid the car as often as possible and ride as much as possible by bike. Climb up stairs instead of using the elevator and get each bottle of water one by one from the basement.

http://quicksupplementfact.com/keto-blaze/