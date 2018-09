Journey Rapid Tone Shark Tank I want to be and I'm about six pounds away now six seven pounds away Rapid Tone Shark Tank from it now what I weighed before I got pregnant and my first official weigh-in when I was about nine weeks along so I wasn't really even you know much weight game probably at that point but I'm about six pounds away from that so that's like a big one for me because that was nine years ago mm-hm and I .

http://nutritionoutcomes.com/rapid-tone-shark-tank