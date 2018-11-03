mct oil Alzheimer's disease is a primary trigger for dementia. It's chiefly a disease of aged men and women. It has been observed that in sufferers who're suffering from Alzheimer's, specific materials of the brain do not acquire sufficient carbs. The excellent news is, coconut oil may just offer a solution. After the MCTs are absorbed in the gut, they're transported to the liver where they are converted into ketones (that is why coconut oil is recommended for epileptics) It has been speculated that these ketones could also be used as an alternate energy source via such ingredients of the brain.

http://nutritionextract.com/mct-oil-powder/