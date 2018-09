"You don't need to do that any more! "Therefore come out from them and be separate, says the Lord." (Corinthians 6:17) May you cast the scales from your eyes and discover God's timeless truth. I guarantee it will change your waistline -- and your life!Peace be with you ,"Dr. Frank" Big news related to a study on dieting that you will in fact double your weight loss by keeping a food diary as well as just a few additional added tasks. http://newsletterforhealth.com