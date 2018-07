Activated Xtnd keeping the body separated from the floor and rigid as a board. Hold that position all the time. You should try to contract the abdomen, keeping the navel as far back as possible. If you feel pain, you can rest on your knees instead of your toes. You must avoid cutting your breath. Table ARM SHRUGS ON THE CHEST Lie on the floor with your knees bent and your sole flat on the floor. Place the arms crossed in

http://mynutritionsguide.com/activated-xtnd/