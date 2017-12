Zuratex Male Enhancement Lifting great deal at just one occasion will reduce your testosterone and increase your cortisol thresholds. Testosterone is a natural steroid hormone from the androgen group that increases better muscle growth and fat decrease. Cortisol is a corticosteroid hormone induced by stress that causes muscle wasting and excess weight. We want as much Testosterone as possible and less Cortisol it could. http://jackedmuscleextremeadvice.com/zuratex-male-enhancement/