Proshred Testo Not all calories are top quality. The body burns twice the greatest number of calories while digesting protein compared to carbs and almost 30% more than fat.This becomes an important factor when you reduce calories and carbs so the body doesn't burn muscle for energy. Choose high quality sources regarding example eggs and egg whites, fish, lean steak, low-fat dairy, pork tenderloin, and skinless chicken and turkey breast, as well as casein. Soy and meat powders.http://jackedmuscleextremeadvice.com/proshred-testo/