Erexatropin Many breast enhancement pills are created in the laboratory using herbal ingredients. They are one of the main ways in which someone can achieve the benefits of breast enhancement surgery without being cut. The pills contain ingredients that when Erexatropin ingested orally, mimic the function the body's hormones resulting in the breast tissue increasing its size. The use of breast enhancement pills is quite a popular method as an alternative to receiving the benefits of breast surgery without being cut. http://jackedmuscleextremeadvice.com/erexatropin/